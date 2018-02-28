Dallas County Reports 3 Additional Flu Deaths

Dallas County health officials confirmed three additional deaths Thursday from flu-related illnesses.

There have now been 72 flu deaths in Dallas County this season, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The number of total North Texas flu deaths stands at 122 victims, with 23 deaths reported in Tarrant County, 14 in Collin County, 12 in Denton County and one in Parker County.

The latest flu-related deaths involved an 86-year-old from Dallas, an 88-year-old from Richardson and a 92-year-old from Cedar Hill.

Other information about them was not disclosed.

DCHHS is offering free flu vaccines to adults at the following clinics while supplies last: