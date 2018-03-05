Dallas County Reports 2 Additional Flu Deaths

Dallas County health officials confirmed two additional deaths Monday from flu-related illnesses.

There have now been 74 flu deaths in Dallas County this season, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The number of total North Texas flu deaths stands at 124 victims, with 23 deaths reported in Tarrant County, 14 in Collin County, 12 in Denton County and one in Parker County.

The latest flu-related deaths involved an 66-year-old and a 942-year-old. Both had underlying health conditions and died from complications from the flu.



Other information about them was not disclosed.

DCHHS is offering free flu vaccines to adults at the following clinics while supplies last: