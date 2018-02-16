Dallas County Records 2 More Flu Deaths

Dallas County health officials confirmed two additional deaths Friday from flu-related illnesses.

There have now been 69 flu deaths in Dallas County this season, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The number of total North Texas flu deaths stands at 114 victims, with 23 deaths reported in Tarrant County, 14 in Collin County, seven in Denton County and one in Parker County.

The latest flu-related deaths involved patients who were 92 and 78 years old, and both had high-risk health conditions, officials said.

Other information about them was not disclosed.

DCHHS is offering free flu vaccines to adults at the following clinics while supplies last: