Dallas County Records 2 More Flu Deaths - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas County Records 2 More Flu Deaths

DCHHS is offering free flu vaccines to adults at area clinics

By Kevin Young

Published at 9:18 PM CST on Feb 16, 2018

    NBC 5 News

    Dallas County health officials confirmed two additional deaths Friday from flu-related illnesses.

    There have now been 69 flu deaths in Dallas County this season, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

    The number of total North Texas flu deaths stands at 114 victims, with 23 deaths reported in Tarrant County, 14 in Collin County, seven in Denton County and one in Parker County.

    The latest flu-related deaths involved patients who were 92 and 78 years old, and both had high-risk health conditions, officials said.

    Other information about them was not disclosed.

    DCHHS is offering free flu vaccines to adults at the following clinics while supplies last:

    • Main DCHHS Building, 2377 North Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas 75207
    • John West Branch Immunization Clinic, 3312 N. Buckner Blvd., Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75228
    • Irving Branch Immunization Clinic, 440 S. Nursery Rd., Irving, TX 75060
    • Oak Cliff Branch Immunization Clinic, 1113 E. Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75203

