Dallas County Health Confirms 3 Additional Flu Deaths

Dallas County health officials say Thursday that three more people have died from the flu, raising the toll for this flu season to 26 deaths in Dallas County.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said that one of the most recent deaths involved an 87-year-old resident of Irving, the second was a 98-year-old resident of DeSoto and the third was a 79-year-old resident of Dallas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season nationwide is far worse than what they saw last year at this time.

Left: Reported Flu Activity for the Week of Dec. 31, 2016 (Week 52); Right: Reported Flu Activity for the Week of Dec. 30, 2017 (Week 52)

Data: CDC

Last year, 12 states had widespread cases, but this year there are 46. More than 400 people have died from the flu around the country.

Denton County reported its first two flu deaths of the season earlier Thursday. Tarrant County has recorded three flu deaths, as of Thursday.

