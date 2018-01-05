Dallas County Flu Deaths This Season Rise to 11

Two more people have died of the flu in Dallas County. That brings the death toll to 11 for the season.

Dallas County Health and Human Services says a 71-year-old from Grand Prairie and a 95-year-old from Mesquite had underlying health conditions and died after complications from the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season nationwide is far worse than what they saw last year at this time.

Last year, 12 states had widespread cases, but this year there are 46.

More than 400 people have died from the flu around the country.

While the flu shot isn't always effective, doctors say if you catch the flu and have had the shot the symptoms may be less severe.