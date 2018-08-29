The first case of imported Chikungunya virus for 2018 has been confirmed in Dallas County.

According to the Dallas County Health and Human Services Department, an 11-year-old resident of Irving was infected with the virus during a recent trip to India. For medical confidentiality and personal privacy reasons, DCHHS does not provide additional information.

CHIKV is transmitted to people through mosquito bites from Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. These are the same mosquitoes that have been found to carry Zika and Dengue viruses.

CHIKV does not often result in death, however the symptoms can be disabling. Most people infected with CHIKV will develop symptoms of fever, joint pain, headache, muscle pain, joint swelling or rash.

There is no vaccine to treat or prevent the Chikungunya virus. CDC advises persons with CHIKV to get plenty of rest, drink fluids to prevent dehydration and to take Tylenol to reduce fever and pain.

The best way to avoid exposure to CHIKV is to avoid mosquito bites. Residents should use the 4Ds to reduce their risk.