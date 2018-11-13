Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control are in Dallas to conduct a national survey on health and your answers to their questions could reshape the future of healthcare.

If you get a random knock on the door from the federal government, you may want to answer it.

Health experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have randomly selected Dallas County as a site for the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, or NHANES, which is a program of studies designed to assess the health and nutritional status of adults and children in the United States.

The program has randomly selected 500 Dallas County residents to participate. These residents must agree to participate, and someone who hasn't randomly been chosen cannot volunteer.

"If you got that letter or if someone knocks on your door, open the door, take a few minutes, let us see if you are eligible to participate because this is big," said Susan King, the study manager.

If you're selected and agree to participate, the health exam tests will be performed in a mobile examination center that contains high-tech medical equipment.

They say your health information will help policymakers and researchers develop new guidelines for just about anything health related.

"Back when gasoline was leaded, the lead was taken out because of NHANES data. Folic acid was added to bread and cereal because we found a link to that and spina bifida. It was added because of NHANES data," King said.

NHANES has been in existence since 1960 and has surveyed over 190,000 people.

NHANES was born out of the The National Health Survey Act of 1956. The law authorized a survey to provide current statistical data on the amount, distribution and effects of illness and disability in the United States.

Medical and dental services given to the participants are worth about $3,500 and are free to those who participate.

The information is confidential, and then it's yours to keep.

"Participants get those test results so that they can take them to your normal doctor," said King, who added that participants will receive money for their time.

You can find out more here.