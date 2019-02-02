Dallas-Based Company Recalls Over 1 Ton of Chicken Products

Dallas-based Taylor Farms TX, Inc. is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of chicken products that were incorrectly labeled as Chile Relleno, the Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The products being recalled are HEB Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Alfredo & Chicken, which were mislabeled Chile Relleno. The recall is due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the FSIS, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The recalled items were produced between Jan. 25 and Jan. 30, 2019, have "use by" dates of Feb. 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9, and say "Est. 34733" on the packaging.

The FSIS said no one had reported any negative reactions after eating the recalled products.

Moment Dam Collapse in Brazil Released on Video

A video released Friday shows the exact moment a deadly dam burst in Brazil on January 25. The wall of sludge and mud from the dam is seen encroaching from the left side of the screen as vehicles move around on the right side but they are eventually covered by the mud. (Published Friday, Feb. 1, 2019)

Click here for more information about the recall.