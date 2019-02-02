Dallas-Based Company Recalls Over 1 Ton of Chicken Products

Dallas-based Taylor Farms TX, Inc. is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of chicken products that were incorrectly labeled as Chile Relleno, the Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.
The products being recalled are HEB Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Alfredo & Chicken, which were mislabeled Chile Relleno. The recall is due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the FSIS, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The recalled items were produced between Jan. 25 and Jan. 30, 2019, have "use by" dates of Feb. 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9, and say "Est. 34733" on the packaging.
The FSIS said no one had reported any negative reactions after eating the recalled products.