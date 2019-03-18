The American Heart Association and The American College of Cardiology have new guidelines regarding aspirin. If you are a healthy adult, they now recommend that you do not take daily low-dose aspirin. If you are at risk for heart problems, contact your doctor about the new rules.

Taking a low-dose aspirin daily to prevent a heart attack or stroke is no longer recommended for adults age 70 or over, according to new guidelines released Sunday, NBC News reported.

The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association reversed previous guidance that recommended adults over the age of 50 take a baby aspirin a day to prevent cardiovascular problems.

The change comes after a large international study found that routinely taking low-dose aspirin may actually be harmful for older people with no prior history of heart attack or stroke. The groups also agreed that the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding outweighs any heart benefits.

The ACC and AHA reminded individuals that a healthy lifestyle is the most important way to prevent the onset of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation.