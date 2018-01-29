DFW Hospitals Use Wire-Free Technology To Locate Tumors

Seven local hospitals are now using new technology to help breast cancer patients beat their disease.

Medical City Arlington is the latest to add the device, which can locate the area of a tumor right before surgery without the use of wires.

Older localization techniques require a wire inserted into the breast the day of surgery, adding discomfort and anxiety for a patient, according to Dr. Adewuni Ojo at Medical City Arlington.

The new SCOUT® wire-free radar localization system, an alternative to wire localization, is an FDA-cleared device used by surgeons and radiologists to precisely locate and direct the removal of a tumor to ±1mm of accuracy during a lumpectomy or surgical biopsy procedure.

North Texas Students Compete in Edible Car Contest

Something you certainly don't see every day. Students from across North Texas competed in a race involving cars made entirely of food. (Published Friday, Jan. 26, 2018)

“Breast cancer surgery can be physically and emotionally distressing for women, and we strive to create a better experience-and better outcomes-for our patients,” said Dr. Ojo. “SCOUT resolves one of the most difficult aspects of breast conservation surgery by eliminating the need to place a wire inside breast tissue to locate a tumor.”



SCOUT uses non-radioactive, radar technology to guide surgeons to the tumor. Rather than placing a wire immediately before surgery, a reflector, the size of a grain of rice, is placed in the target tissue prior to the day of surgery.

During surgery, the SCOUT guide uses real-time distance measurement guidance to accurately detect the location of the SCOUT reflector-and the tumor to within 1mm of accuracy.

The ability to strategically plan the incision may result in better cosmetic outcomes.

“Breast cancer surgery can be physically and emotionally distressing for women, and we strive to create a better experience-and better outcomes-for our patients,” said Dr. Ojo. “SCOUT resolves one of the most difficult aspects of breast conservation surgery by eliminating the need to place a wire inside breast tissue to locate a tumor.”

