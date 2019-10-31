Cook Children's Helps Hospitalized Kids Go Trick-or-Treating

Halloween fun came to more than 100 hundred patients at a North Texas children's hospital who were unable to go trick-or-treating, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

Halloween fun came to more than 100 hundred patients at a North Texas children's hospital who were unable to go trick-or-treating.

Patients and their families were invited to dress up in costumes to participate in a hospital-wide Halloween of their own at Cook Children's in Fort Worth on Thursday morning.

Roughly 150 patients roamed from booth to booth in the hospital atrium, collecting games and toys from Cook Children's employees. Emily Bucksath, a secretary in the hospital's cardiac intensive care unit, said this was one of their busiest days of the year but it's always worth it.

"It definitely warms our hearts that we're able to provide a place like this for kids that aren't able to get out, especially in this weather and still celebrate," Bucksath said.

Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire

NBC Bay Area Reporter Bob Redell and his crew had to evacuate when flames got too close. Redell filmed the escape. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

Candy is not distributed at the annual event due to dietary needs, along with allergies and nutritional restrictions of patients and their families.

Hospital officials say patients who were unable to leave their rooms were provided treat bags.