The Collin County Health Department confirms Thursday six flu-related deaths have been reported in the county.

The deaths are the first fatalities for the county this flu season, but bring the North Texas total number of deaths to 49.

There have been 38 reported deaths in Dallas County, three in Tarrant County and two in Denton County.



All of the deaths reported in Collin County were adults; further details about the patients has not been disclosed.

Influenza Surveillance Report (Week Ending Jan. 6, 2018)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season nationwide is far worse than what they saw last year at this time.

Last year, 12 states had widespread cases, but this year the flu is widespread throughout the continental United States including Alaska. Hawaii is the only state without widespread flu, through the latest data from the CDC for the week ending Jan. 6.

More than 400 people have died from the flu around the country.