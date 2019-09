People with one-sided hearing loss now have the opportunity to hear out of both ears. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019)

People with one-sided hearing loss now have the opportunity to hear out of both ears.

Four years ago, Benson veterinarian Dr. Emily Byers experienced pain that felt like a migraine headache. There was no definite diagnosis, but it was followed by total hearing loss in her right ear.

"People think that, "Oh, if you've got one ear, you're still OK. But you're not," said Byers.

Read more from NBC's affiliate in Raleigh, North Carolina, WRAL.