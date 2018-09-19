Brody Nelson isn't old enough to go to high school let alone be an alum, but on Thursday, he'll be Homecoming Parade Marshal for Cleburne High School. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018)

UPDATE: Brody Nelson passed away on Aug. 23, 2019, according to a post on the Fight Like Brody Facebook page.





At 9-years-old, Brody Nelson is a typical boy. He loves baseball, fishing, and his hometown team, the Cleburne High School Yellow Jackets.

Thursday, Brody will be Marshal of the Homecoming Parade.

"It's almost like getting a parade to celebrate," said Courtney Nelson, Brody's mom. "I know it's not about him. It's about the Jackets, but for Brody it's a little bit more."

In January, Brody was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor called Anaplastic Ganglioglioma with a TRK mutation. Conventional chemotherapy didn't help.

"I went to sleep and couldn't get up," Brody explained. "It was like a Mack truck hit us," said Nelson. "You can't prepare yourself for seeing that."

Brody is part of a clinical trial at St. Jude's. His mom said the latest scans show tumors that were once growing are gone, and the biggest tumor that was the size of a lemon is not measurable.

"Medically speaking, he shouldn't be here," Nelson said. "But here he is and he's very much an almost 10-year-old boy."

The Cleburne High baseball team has taken Brody under their wing, making him an honorary member. "He wasn't the cancer kid to them. He was just a teammate. Just a boy," Nelson explained.

Now, he's just a parade marshal. The youngest in Cleburne High School history.

"Awesome," Brody said. "I'm going to throw candy."

The parade is Thursday at 6 p.m. Cleburne plays University (Waco) in the Homecoming game Friday night.