Children's Mental Health Care Tops Headlines in Report

Children's Health, the eighth-largest pediatric health care provider in the nation and leading pediatric health care system in North Texas, released the 16th edition of Beyond ABC: Assessing the Well-Being of Children in North Texas, a comprehensive report on the quality of life for children in North Texas.

The biennial report examines four key areas that impact children in Dallas, Collin, Cooke, Denton, Fannin and Grayson counties. It highlights key trends and areas of improvement in each: pediatric health, economic security, safety and education.

Significant findings from the 2019 report show that despite meaningful progress, much work remains, particularly as it relates to mental and behavioral health.

"We realize that many of the mental health issues that we see in adults really started in teenagers ages 14 and 15. We just ignore them until they get to adulthood and then it's really too late," said Keri Kaiser, chief marketing and experience officer of Children's Health.

Hong Kong Protesters Fight With Fire as Police Storm University

Police breached a Hong Kong university campus held by protesters early Monday after an all-night siege that included firing repeated barrages of tear gas and water cannons. (Published Monday, Nov. 18, 2019)

As in previous years, the 2019 Beyond ABC report was developed with input from an advisory board composed of representatives from key North Texas community organizations whose work influences pediatric health, economic security, safety and education. The advisory board provided real-world insights, ideas and solutions to provide context around the data in the 2019 report.