Changing Lives, One Eye at a Time

By Anne Herbst - KUSA

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    Barbara Spohn-Lillo has spent most of her life crafting artificial eyes. Most of those she helps say she changes their lives through her work. (Published 50 minutes ago)

    "My mom makes eyeballs--what does yours do?"

    Chelsea Lillo knows that phrase is not something most people ever get the chance to say when they are kids. But she did. Her mom, Barbara Spohn-Lillo has been doing just that for decades.

    Spohn-Lillo is an "ocularist"--meaning, she makes prosthetic eyes. She is also a certified anaplastologist--meaning she makes small, facial prosthetics. She learned the craft from someone referred to as the "father of anaplastology." She knew him simply as her dad.

    "He really did bring a lot of attention to the field," Spohn-Lillo said. "He wasn't the only one doing this kind of work, but he was living in Silicon Valley and it was the perfect setup."

    Her dad, Walter Spohn, was the director of the anaplastology program at Stanford Medical Center. She started pitching in and painting eyes for him as a teenager.

    Read more from Denver's NBC affiliate, KUSA.

