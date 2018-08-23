Case of Measles Confirmed at Plano West Senior High School

The Collin County Health Department has confirmed one case of measles at Plano West Senior High School.

Health officials say anyone at the school between August 14 and August 16 may have been exposed to the virus.

Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. A rash also forms three to five days after symptoms begin. The disease very contagious and can spread through coughing and sneezing.

The health department advises that anyone who thinks they may have been exposed should contact their doctors and also monitor themselves for symptoms until September 6, 2018.

The U.S. experienced a record number of measles cases in 2014 with 667 reported cases from 27 states. It was the greatest number of cases since elimination of the disease was documented in the U.S. in 2000.

There was also a large, multi-state outbreak in 2015. It was linked to an amusement park in California, likely originating from a traveler who got infected abroad before visiting the park. A total of 188 people from 24 states and D.C. were reported to have gotten measles.

In 2017, 118 people from 15 states and D.C. A total of 86 people from 19 states contracted the disease in 2016.