Carrollton officials confirm they'll spray for mosquitoes after a sample tested positive for West Nile virus last week.

According to Dallas County Health and Human Services, the sample was collected from an area located between S. Broadway Street, Whitlock Lane/Keller Springs Road, Josey Lane, and Belt Line Road.

Carrollton Animal Services will conduct ground-based spraying in the neighborhoods above, weather permitting, Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29, beginning at about 9 p.m. and continuing until completed. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds in excess of 15 mph or inclement weather.

The City of Carrollton conducts mosquito trapping in seven areas of the city each week of the mosquito season, May-October, and has collected 21 samples so far this year.