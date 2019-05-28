Carrollton officials confirm they'll spray for mosquitoes after a sample tested positive for West Nile virus last week.
According to Dallas County Health and Human Services, the sample was collected from an area located between S. Broadway Street, Whitlock Lane/Keller Springs Road, Josey Lane, and Belt Line Road.
Carrollton Animal Services will conduct ground-based spraying in the neighborhoods above, weather permitting, Tuesday, May 28 and Wednesday, May 29, beginning at about 9 p.m. and continuing until completed. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds in excess of 15 mph or inclement weather.
The City of Carrollton conducts mosquito trapping in seven areas of the city each week of the mosquito season, May-October, and has collected 21 samples so far this year.
How to Protect Yourself from Mosquito Bites
- Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.
- DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.
- Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.
It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingl and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.