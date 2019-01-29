A Los Angeles-based hospital management company is expanding its North Texas presence by acquiring 22 freestanding emergency rooms.

Pipeline Health LLC announced Tuesday that it had bought Texas Health Resources' majority stake in the freestanding emergency rooms. Texas Health is the Arlington-based hospital network.

Pipeline Health will own the emergency rooms with Adeptus Health, a Lewisville-based company that was acquired by a hedge fund after filing for bankruptcy. Adeptus is the nation's largest operator of the stand-alone emergency facilities. It previously had joint ownership of them with Texas Health Resources.

