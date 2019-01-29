California-Based Pipeline Health Expands in Dallas Area, Buys 22 Stand-Alone Emergency Rooms - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
California-Based Pipeline Health Expands in Dallas Area, Buys 22 Stand-Alone Emergency Rooms

Pipeline Health owns four hospitals in Southern California

By Melissa Repko - The Dallas Morning News

Published 23 minutes ago

    A Los Angeles-based hospital management company is expanding its North Texas presence by acquiring 22 freestanding emergency rooms.

    Pipeline Health LLC announced Tuesday that it had bought Texas Health Resources' majority stake in the freestanding emergency rooms. Texas Health is the Arlington-based hospital network.

    Pipeline Health will own the emergency rooms with Adeptus Health, a Lewisville-based company that was acquired by a hedge fund after filing for bankruptcy. Adeptus is the nation's largest operator of the stand-alone emergency facilities. It previously had joint ownership of them with Texas Health Resources.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

