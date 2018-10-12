Due to the threat of severe weather, The Alzheimer's Association - North Central Texas Chapter has canceled the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Weatherford that was scheduled for Saturday, October 13.



“We are so grateful for the community’s support and hard work this Walk season, but after careful consideration, and with heavy hearts, we have decided that canceling is in the best interest of everyone's safety,” said Theresa Hocker, executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Participants may drop off any collected donations or receive a Promise Garden Flower Saturday, October 13, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Hilltop Park Rehabilitation and Care Center located at 1219 Holland Lake Dr., Weatherford, TX 76086. Additionally, if a participant has raised $100 or more, they may pick up an official Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirt at the center.

Participants are encouraged to attend the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Fort Worth on Saturday, October 27 at Panther Island Pavilion.

For additional information, please visit act.alz.org/weatherford.

About the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s – the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death.



Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's®. Visit www.alz.org or call 800.272.3900.