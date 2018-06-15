Bystander Performs CPR and Saves Woman's Life

A flight attendant is alive thanks to the quick actions of those around her.
She collapsed and within in seconds, her brother-in-law began CPR.
It's a story of survival with a lesson for all of us.
"This is supposed to be a great vacation!" said Dahn Schmitt, a Delta flight attendant visting from Minnesota.
She was at her sister's home in Melissa on Sunday when she suddenly collased from cardiac arrest.
Her brother-in-law Mike Rose was alerted to the emergency by his wife's screams.
"She was a completely blue and cold, really cold," said Rose.
Rose isn't a medical professional but he did learn CPR back in his 20s.
He's never used it but instinct kicked in.
"I went in to give her CPR and I blew... and the left side of her lung, it was like a balloon, and it just opened up and she started to gurgled and her eyes... batted a little bit," said Rose.
"Bystander CPR was essential because for every minute you don't have CPR, you basically lose 10 percent chance of leaving the hospital in a meaningful way," said Dr. Dale Yoo, a Medical City McKinney cardiologist.
He says Schmitt is alive and almost fully recovered because of Rose's CPR.
Bystanders are often first responders, which is a saying Schmitt's heard plenty of times before as a flight attendant.
"I'm glad that I have to do the training every year, even though I don't want to use it, but I think everyone should learn it, definitely," she said. "I'm amazed to be here. I feel like I'm a miracle."
She'll go home from the hospital soon to enjoy vacation with a new outlook on life and as proof that a simple technique that's easy to learn does save lives.