Bottled Water Brand Found to Have High Levels of Arsenic Pulled From Stores

A Consumer Reports investigation in April found 11 out of 130 brands of bottled water had detectable levels of arsenic

    Peñafiel bottled water is being pulled from store shelves after a report found that the products contained arsenic at levels that exceeded federal standards, NBC News reports.

    Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., the company that makes this brand of bottled water, said Peñafiel unflavored mineral spring water products are involved in the market withdrawal. It wrote in a statement Friday that it is voluntarily pulling the products, which are sold at Target and Walmart, and possibly other vendors.

    The move comes after a report from the non-profit Center for Environmental Health found bottles of Peñafiel water, which are imported from Mexico, contained arsenic levels above standards set by the Food and Drug Administration and the state of California.

    California’s consumer protection law, Proposition 65, classifies arsenic as a metal that can cause cancer and reproductive harm. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention links long-term exposure to high levels of arsenic in drinking water to an increased risk for diabetes, high blood pressure and several types of cancer.

