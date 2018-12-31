A Boil Water Notice has been issued for customers in the Hood County neighborhoods of Comanche Cove and Heritage Heights.

A leak in a 2-inch water line caused low pressure in the distribution system. Due to the potential for harmful bacteria to enter the line, a boil water notice has been issued to about 470 homes in the Comanche Cove and Heritage Heights subdivisions.

Due to a water main leak, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Comanche Cove & Heritage Heights public water system, PWS ID No. TX1110060, to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

A Look Back: See the Top Moments of 2018

As 2018 wraps up to make way for the new year, see some of the moments that defined the news cycle and dominated headlines for the past twelve months. (Published Friday, Dec. 28, 2018)

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact: Jennifer McKnight - Area Manager at 940-626-8090 or jmcknight@swwc.com.