About 51,942 pounds of Basa catfish fillets from a Texas-based company have been recalled, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

Catfish products from McAllen Cold Storage, Ltd. have been recalled because of failing to inspect the product when importing to the U.S.

The company, located in McAllen, recalled about 51,942 pounds of Basa fillets, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Tuesday.

The items were imported to the U.S. from Vietnam between Aug. 1, 2018 and Feb. 15, 2019.

These products are subject to recall:

22-lb. white cardboard cases containing 5-7 oz. pieces of "bwi® FROZEN PANGASIUS (BASA) FILLETS SKINLESS & BONELESS" with case code "BWI 134833" and use by date of 31/05/2020.

22-lb. white cardboard cases containing 7-9 oz. pieces of "bwi® FROZEN PANGASIUS (BASA) FILLETS SKINLESS & BONELESS" with case code "BWI 134858" and use by date of 01/06/2020.

There have been no confirmed reports of negative reactions from consuming these products. Contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have had a reaction.

If you have any of these products in your freezer, FSIS urges you to throw them away.