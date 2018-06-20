Arlington to Spray for Mosquitoes Wednesday, Thursday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington to Spray for Mosquitoes Wednesday, Thursday

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    Arlington will spray the area in red for mosquitoes, Wednesday and Thursday, June 20-21, 2018.

    The city of Arlington is spraying for mosquitoes Wednesday and Thursday after a mosquito trapped in the area tested positive for West Nile virus.

    There have been no human cases of West Nile virus in Tarrant County this year.

    Spraying will take place in an area bound by Arkansas Lane to the south, Davis Drive to the west, Southridge to the east and Park Row Drive to the north. Spraying will be done between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day.

    Arlington officials said they will use an ultra-low volume application of Aqua-Reslin, a water-based permethrin product, in specific areas where deploying larvicide and other measures have not proven effective.

    City employees and contractors have conducted routine trapping and deployed larvicide in strategic locations throughout Arlington since the beginning of mosquito season.

    Crews have also surveyed low-lying areas for standing water, which are potential mosquito breeding grounds.

    For more information about the targeted ground spraying, please call the City of Arlington’s Action Center at 817-459-6777.

    How to Protect Yourself from Mosquito Bites
    • Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.
    • DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.
    • Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

    It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingl and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites.

