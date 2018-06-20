Arlington to Spray for Mosquitoes Wednesday, Thursday

Arlington will spray the area in red for mosquitoes, Wednesday and Thursday, June 20-21, 2018.

The city of Arlington is spraying for mosquitoes Wednesday and Thursday after a mosquito trapped in the area tested positive for West Nile virus.

There have been no human cases of West Nile virus in Tarrant County this year.

Spraying will take place in an area bound by Arkansas Lane to the south, Davis Drive to the west, Southridge to the east and Park Row Drive to the north. Spraying will be done between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day.



Arlington officials said they will use an ultra-low volume application of Aqua-Reslin, a water-based permethrin product, in specific areas where deploying larvicide and other measures have not proven effective.

City employees and contractors have conducted routine trapping and deployed larvicide in strategic locations throughout Arlington since the beginning of mosquito season.

Crews have also surveyed low-lying areas for standing water, which are potential mosquito breeding grounds.

For more information about the targeted ground spraying, please call the City of Arlington’s Action Center at 817-459-6777.

