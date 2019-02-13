Kerens Independent School District is the latest school to cancel classes because of the amount of flu and illness absences.

Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday with classes resuming Tuesday Feb. 19, according to the school's Facebook page.

During this time, the schools and buses will be cleaned and give time for those who are sick to improve. More than 20 percent of the staff and students were out with the flu or other illnesses, according to Kerens ISD.

Four other schools in North Texas were closed last week due to the flu.

Kerens ISD can be contacted at (903)-396-2924.