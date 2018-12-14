AAC Food and Beverage Company Responds to ESPN Report

Levy, the food and beverage company that takes care of the American Airlines Center is responding to a new ESPN report that looked at food violations. (Published 42 minutes ago)

The food and beverage company that serves the American Airlines Center is responding to a new ESPN report that says the Dallas arena has some of the highest reports of serious food violations.

ESPN looked at venues with the highest percentage of food outlets, that had one or more high-level violations between 2016 and 2017.

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., came in first followed by Palace of Auburn Hills near Detroit, which is now closed, in second, and in third was the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Levy Restaurants, the food and beverage partner at AAC released the following statement:

"We welcome the local health department in Dallas and employ third-party sanitation experts to ensure a safe environment for our guests. Related to the recent reports around high-level violations, these violations are actually categorized in Dallas as priority rather than high level. The priority concerns were immediately corrected and the health department can verify we're in full compliance. We take every violation incredibly seriously and work to immediately correct them, and our ultimate goal is to provide a safe experience for our guests at American Airlines Center."