A Personal Look At Alzheimer's Disease

A Fort Worth family shares what it's like living with Alzheimer's disease. After being diagnosed in her 60s, Linda Arthur said she feels like she is somebody else, Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

For Linda Arthur, having control of her daily schedule is very important.

“You know your momma, it’s gotta be just right,” she said to her daughter, Maxine Madlopah, in Madlopah’s Fort Worth kitchen.

One example of Arthur’s quest for consistency, is she likes to eat the same thing, at exactly the same time, every single day.

She also, “has to take her medicine 30 minutes apart, it can’t be 31, it can’t be 35, it has to be 30,” Madlopah said about her mother. “So if she gets out of schedule, she’s not having it.”

Madlopah is also her mother’s primary caregiver. She was laid off from a leadership position at her job, and now she takes care of her mother’s needs.

Upcoming Seminar for Caregivers of Alzheimer's Patients

Tia Viera from the Alzheimer's Association of North Central Texas, describes their upcoming seminar for caregivers. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)

“Every aspect of her life needs assistance, and kind of like reassurance,” Madlopah said.

She explained that repetition is her mom’s way of having control, at a time, when she knows she’s losing that control.

“She came to me and she said, ‘I’m starting to lose my memory. I can’t remember things like I used to.’ And she was telling me that made her a little fearful,” Madlopah said.

At the time, her mom was in her mid-50s. Then, when she was in her 60s, she was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

“It’s like, I’m somebody else now . . . Alzheimer’s is in my body, and I don’t want it here, you know, but there’s nothing I can do,” Arthur said. “I wouldn’t wish this on nobody.”

Madlopah explained what living with Alzheimer’s disease looks like in their family and how it effects them.

Alzheimer's Disease Explained

Tia Viera from the Alzheimer's Association of North Central Texas, explains what is happening in the brain to cause the effects of Alzheimer's. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)

“If she’s having a good day, we’re having a good day,” Madlopah said about her mother. “If she’s having a difficult day or she’s, you know, going through the stages of emotion: anger, sadness, frustration, it can be challenging.”

They receive emotional support and guidance from the Alzheimer’s Association of North Central Texas.

The non-profit’s Diversity Coordinator, Tia Viera, talked us through the research from the Alzheimer’s Association that shows African Americans are two-times more likely to get Alzheimer’s disease than their white counterparts.

The organization’s website states, “According to the Alzheimer’s Association’s® 2010 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures, African-Americans are about two times more likely and Hispanics are about one and one-half times more likely than their white counterparts to have Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Although whites make up the great majority of the more than five million people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, African-Americans and Hispanics are at higher risk for developing the disease. There are no known genetic factors that can explain the greater prevalence of Alzheimer’s and other dementias in African-Americans and Hispanics than in whites.”

Alzheimer's Association's Mission of Organization

Tia Viera from the Alzheimer’s Association of North Central Texas, describes the mission of the organization. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)

Instead, Viera said contributing factors can be high blood pressure and diabetes.

“That’s what we want to emphasize—how important it is to see your doctor on a regular basis,” Viera said. “If you start to notice some of these signs, don’t be afraid to talk about it.”

Arthur and her daughter hope that sharing their story will motivate those at risk to seek support.

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. The disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Madlopah is one of 16.1 million Americans who provide full-time care without pay for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association of North Central Texas is hosting an educational seminar for care givers on February 2 at the TCC South Campus in the Student Center. Viera said this event is hoping to reach caregivers in the African American community, but everyone is invited to attend.