As executive director of the Suicide and Crisis Center of North Texas, Margie Wright knows the statistics of suicide all too well.

She leads a brigade of nine full- and part-time employees and 100 volunteers who share a daunting mission: To offer what is in short supply for 24,000 callers to their crisis line every year, as well as to anyone whose life has been forever altered by suicide.

