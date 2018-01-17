Dallas County Health & Human Services reported seven additional flu-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the season total to 38.

The patients ranged in age from 51 to 89 and lived in Cedar Hill, Dallas, Garland, DeSoto and Rowlett.

All patients had high risk health conditions and died after complications from the flu.

Influenza Surveillance Report (Week Ending Jan. 6, 2018)

Click on each state for more information. Data: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Nina Lin/NBC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season nationwide is far worse than what they saw last year at this time.

Last year, 12 states had widespread cases, but this year there are 46. More than 400 people have died from the flu around the country.

Left: Reported Flu Activity for the Week of Dec. 31, 2016 (Week 52); Right: Reported Flu Activity for the Week of Dec. 30, 2017 (Week 52)

Data: CDC

Denton County reported its first two flu deaths of the season earlier Thursday. Tarrant County has recorded three flu deaths, as of Thursday.