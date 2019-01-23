5 Flu Deaths Confirmed in Dallas County

A total of five people have died as a result of the flu in Dallas County so far this flu season, officials say.
Both patients were 82 years old, Dallas County Health and Human Services said Tuesday, with one being a resident of Dallas and the other of Mesquite.
"We cannot predict the intensity, severity or duration of the flu season from year to year," said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS medical director. "The best way to protect yourself and others is to get your seasonal flu shot."
Free flu vaccines for children are available at Dallas' six clinic locations. Click here to see a list of locations and hours.
Free flu vaccines are available for adults and seniors at the locations below:
Main DCHHS Building
2377 North Stemmons Freeway, First Floor,
Dallas, Texas 75207
Mexican Consulate
Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
1210 River Bend Dr.
Dallas, TX 75247
The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1 virus.
Common flu symptoms are sneezing, coughing, high fever, fatigue and body aches.