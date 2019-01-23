5 Flu Deaths Confirmed in Dallas County

The CDC is reporting a spike in flu cases, saying 11 states are now seeing widespread cases of the virus. While Texas isn't among them yet, doctors in DFW said it's the rapid increase in the number of cases that has them concerned. (Published Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018)

A total of five people have died as a result of the flu in Dallas County so far this flu season, officials say.

Both patients were 82 years old, Dallas County Health and Human Services said Tuesday, with one being a resident of Dallas and the other of Mesquite.

"We cannot predict the intensity, severity or duration of the flu season from year to year," said Dr. Christopher Perkins, DCHHS medical director. "The best way to protect yourself and others is to get your seasonal flu shot."

Free flu vaccines for children are available at Dallas' six clinic locations. Click here to see a list of locations and hours.

Total Lunar Eclipse Comes with Supermoon Bonus

On Sunday night, the moon, Earth and sun lined up to create an eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America, where skies were clear. It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter. (This video does not have audio) (Published Monday, Jan. 21, 2019)

Free flu vaccines are available for adults and seniors at the locations below:

Main DCHHS Building

2377 North Stemmons Freeway, First Floor,

Dallas, Texas 75207

Mexican Consulate

Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1210 River Bend Dr.

Dallas, TX 75247

The flu vaccine DCHHS provides is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1 virus.

Common flu symptoms are sneezing, coughing, high fever, fatigue and body aches.