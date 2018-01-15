JPS Hospital to Open Outpatient Flu Clinic

JPS Hospital will open a new outpatient flu clinic for those who don't require emergency care on Monday. (Published Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018)

The clinic will be located inside the Family Health Center on the fourth floor of the outpatient building at 1500 S. Main St. Clinic hours will be 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week.

JPS officials say the clinic is intended to relieve crowding and wait times in the Emergency Department and Urgent Care Center.

JPS says most people with the flu will recover at home without medical attention. They urge anyone who feels they need to see a doctor, to first start by seeing their primary care doctor.

The flu clinic is designed to meet the needs of people who don't have a primary care doctor and are not patients of a JPS Medical Home Clinic in Tarrant County. However, all patients will be accepted.