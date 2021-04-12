400 Homebound Meals on Wheels Clients to Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations From Kroger, Fort Worth FD

Kroger is working with the cities of Fort Worth and Burleson and the Fort Worth Fire Department to vaccinate homebound Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County clients against COVID-19.

According to organizers, about 400 Meals on Wheels clients who have no family or are disabled and unable to leave home will be the first to be vaccinated with the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine as part of the partnership.

The vaccines will be administered by members of the Fort Worth Fire Department. Fire Chief Jim Davis said they're proud to support a partnership that is making such a positive difference and that "everyone on the front lines is working tirelessly to bring compassionate care to those who are isolated and otherwise have limited access to these vaccines."

"This partnership is an excellent example of the ways the city is innovative in our efforts to break down the barriers that might keep people from getting a vaccine," said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said in a statement. "Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County is an organization that already does incredible work in our community year-round, and having the fire department working with them to bring vaccines right to the homes of members of our most vulnerable populations just makes sense."

Jeff Loesch, director of Kroger Health, said the company is proud to continue its partnership with the city of Fort Worth and other local communities to ensure everyone has access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are so grateful to Kroger Health, the cities of Fort Worth and Burleson, and especially the men and women of the Fort Worth Fire Department for administering these life-saving vaccinations to our clients, who are often some of the frailest members of our community. This just goes to prove that Tarrant County really is a caring place to grow old," said Carla Jutson, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Inc. of Tarrant County.

Organizers said there are about two million homebound individuals in the United States and that they have a smaller chance of receiving a vaccine if not for the commitment of public-private partnerships such as this one.

