3 New Flu-Related Deaths Reported in Dallas County

Three additional flu deaths were reported Monday in Dallas County, raising the toll from this season to 43 deaths.

The latest patients ranged from age 53 to 93 and lived in Grand Prairie and Dallas, Dallas County Health and Human Services officials reported.

The North Texas death toll from the flu this season now stands at 60. In addition to Dallas County, there have been eight reported deaths in Tarrant County, six in Collin County and three in Denton County.

Influenza Surveillance Report (Week Ending Jan. 13, 2018)

Click on each state for more information. Data: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Nina Lin/NBC

Experts have said the flu season has been deadly even for otherwise healthy people — not just the elderly or those with weak immune systems.

More than 400 people have died from the flu around the country.

Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas announced Monday it would be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of a flu outbreak there.