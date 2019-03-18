2nd Case of Measles Confirmed in Collin County

This undated handout from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a single virus particle of the measles virus.

Officials in Collin County identified the county's second confirmed case of measles Monday, according to the health services department.

The person with measles spent "a limited of amount of time" in public while contagious at the Kroger on North Preston Road Friday between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m, according to the county.

Collin County Health Services said the person did not report going to any other public places while contagious.

The first confirmed case of measles in North Texas in 2019 came in Denton County in early February.

Measles is highly contagious and is primarily transmitted from person to person through the air, Collin County Health Services said. People with measles are contagious from four days before symptoms appear to four after symptoms appear.

Officials urged those who think they might be infected with measles to call their doctor's office or urgent care facility before they arrive, so the healthcare providers can take appropriate precautionary measures.