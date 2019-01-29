More than 300 students missed classes Monday and Tuesday at Coppell Middle School West due to the flu or flu-like symptoms, Coppell ISD says.

The district said CMS West reported 235 students absent to the state Monday, but at least 115 more left school early. Tuesday, the middle school reported 325 students absent.

Coppell Middle School West has an enrollment of about 1,300, meaning about 25 percent of its students missed class the first two days of the week.

Coppell ISD sent a letter to notify parents Monday afternoon of the elevated number of flu cases. Part of the letter stated the district's health attendance guidelines.

"The flu is a virus and is easily passed to others. The main symptom of the flu is fever and can include body aches, chills, cough and congestion, sore throat, or vomiting," the letter said. "Your child should stay home until fever-free for 24 hours without the aid of a fever suppressing over the counter medication (such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen)."

The letter also reminded parents the flu shot is the first line of defense against the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and to help children take other preventative measures.

The letter provided information about excused and unexcused absences, as well.