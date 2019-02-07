2 North Texas School Districts Closed Due to Flu Outbreaks

Two school districts in North Texas are closed due to the amount of absences related to sickness and the flu. (Published 2 hours ago)

Chico ISD in Wise County is closed Thursday and Friday and buildings will be disinfected during that time. No extracurricular activities will be held with the exception of the Friday night boys varsity basketball game. School will resume Monday.

Chico ISD has about 600 students.

Mount Vernon ISD in Franklin County is closed Thursday and Friday due to absences for students and teachers with the flu. The schools will be disinfected. All elementary and junior high events are cancelled. The boy's basketball game will still take place on Friday.

Mount Vernon ISD has about 1,600 students.