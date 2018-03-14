2 North Texas Counties Among the State's Healthiest: Study

Three of the top 10 healthiest counties in the state are right here in North Texas, according to a new report.

Denton County and Collin County are ranked among the healthiest counties in Texas, The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s study says.

Following closely behind is Rockwall County.

Denton ranked No. 1 in health outcomes while Collin County ranked No. 1 in health factors.

Overall rankings in health outcomes represent how healthy counties are within the state, the study said. Health outcomes are based on two types of measures: how long people live and how healthy people feel while alive.

Overall rankings in health factors represent what influences the health of a county. Health factors estimate of the future health of counties as compared to other counties within a state.

Health factors are based on four types of measures: health behaviors, such as tobacco use and diet and exercise; clinical care, including access and quality to care; social and economic factors, including income and education; and physical environment factors, such as air quality and housing.

The study ranked nearly every county in every state in the country.

Texas ranks higher than the national average in child poverty rate, teen pregnancy rate and high school graduation rate, the study said.

To read more about the study's findings, go here.

