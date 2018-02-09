2 More Flu Deaths Reported in Dallas County

Dallas County health officials confirmed two additional deaths Friday from flu-related illnesses.

There have now been 62 flu deaths in Dallas County this season, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The number of total North Texas flu deaths stands at 107 victims, with 23 deaths reported in Tarrant County, 14 in Collin County, seven in Denton County and one in Parker County.

The most recent patients two pass away were 90- and 98-year-old residents of Dallas, health officials said. Both had high-risk health conditions and died after complications from the seasonal flu.

Other information about them was not disclosed.

DCHHS is offering free flu vaccines to adults at the following clinics while supplies last: