14th Flu Related Death Confirmed in Dallas County

In this Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot from a vaccine vial at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. Preliminary figures released Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, suggest this winter’s vaccine is 47 percent effective overall in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a patient to the doctor's office - an improvement from the previous year.

The Dallas County Health and Human Services Department says a 14th person has died after contracting the flu the 2018-2019 season.

DCHHS said the person was 71 years old and a resident of the city of Dallas. Due to medical confidentiality, additional information on the patient will not be released.

The death is the fourth this month; the 11th, 12th and 13th flu-related deaths were patients who were 79 and 84, from Dallas, and 86, from DeSoto, respectively.

"If you still haven't gotten your flu shot it still is not too late", said DCHHS Director/Health Authority, Dr. Philip Huang.

Flu vaccines for children are available at six immunization clinics. DCHHS is extending free flu vaccinations to adults and seniors while supplies last.

They are available Monday through Friday at the Main DCHHS Building, 2377 N. Stemmons Fwy, First Floor, Dallas, TX 75207. They are also available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Eastfield College Pleasant Grove Campus, 802 S. Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX 75217.

“We cannot predict the intensity, severity or duration of the flu season from year to year,” said Dr. Christopher Perkins, Dallas County health authority/medical director. “The best way to protect yourself and others is to get your seasonal flu shot.”

Developing 2nd Case of Measles Confirmed in Collin County

The flu vaccine provided by DCHHS is an all-in-one shot that protects against multiple flu strains including the H1N1 virus.

DCHHS clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and appointments are not required. For more information, call 214-819-2162.