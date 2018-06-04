Ex-CEO of Houston-Based-Therapy Chain Gets Prison for Fraud - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Ex-CEO of Houston-Based-Therapy Chain Gets Prison for Fraud

Jeffrey Eugene Rose Sr. will serve at least 19 years in prison for health care fraud

Published 2 hours ago

    Getty Images
    File photo of a doctor checking a patient's blood pressure.

    The former chief executive of a Houston-based physical therapy chain must serve more than 19 years in prison and repay nearly $15 million after being convicted of health care fraud.

    Jeffrey Eugene Rose Sr. was sentenced Friday by a federal judge in Houston. The 56-year-old Rose in 2016 was convicted of conspiracy, health care fraud, wire fraud and money laundering in what prosecutors say was a claims scam for services never provided.

    Investigators said Rose's Team Work Ready company submitted fraudulent claims from clinics in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee serving federal workers.

    Two other company executives -- his wife Pamela Annette Rose and Frankie Lee Sanders -- were convicted of the same counts. Pamela Rose was sentenced last summer to 10 years in prison. Sanders received 25 years.
     

