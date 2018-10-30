CDC Confirms 10 New Cases of Polio-like Illness

A network of academic researchers hope to reveal more answers about the polio-like disease affecting dozens of children in the United States, Friday, October 26, 2018.

Every two years since 2014, small clusters of children across the U.S. have developed sudden paralysis, and experts still don’t know why.

Since August, Children’s Medical Center Dallas has admitted eight patients ages 18 months to 13 years with symptoms ranging from poor muscle tone in an arm to total paralysis.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 72 cases in 24 states, up from a total of 62 last week. On Monday, the agency said it is investigating 119 more.

