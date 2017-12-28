Horticulturist Daniel Cunningham with Texas A&M AgriLife talks about why the crazy North Texas weather is perfect for growing vegetables all winter long. (Published 3 hours ago)

As temperatures continue to dip, many gardeners have harvested the last of their tomatoes and peppers for the fall gardening season in North Texas. But you might be surprised that stretching the season — growing some vegetables through winter — is not only possible but also easy.

Much attention is given to spring and fall gardening, but with milder temperatures in our area, not planting a winter crop could be leaving the year's most delicious vegetables off the table.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

