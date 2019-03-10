Republicans Who Believe in Climate Change Seek Green New Deal Alternative - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Republicans Who Believe in Climate Change Seek Green New Deal Alternative

"We have a voice in this too," Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla., said

    AP
    In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo.

    Republicans have trashed the Green New Deal — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's proposal to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions and create a renewable energy economy — as unrealistic, unaffordable and ill-conceived.

    But ever since the New York Democrat began promoting the idea late last year, a growing number of House GOP lawmakers have been increasingly willing to say those four little words: "Climate change is real." And they're warning the rest of their party that Republicans must push for alternative solutions before it's too late.

