The seed bomb garden trend has exploded on the North Texas landscape lately. Also called seed balls, seed bombs are seeds encapsulated in compost and clay, which forms a protective barrier, minimizing damage by pest insects, birds or soil-borne diseases. Then when the next heavy rains come, the clay coating disintegrates and ample moisture gives the seeds the best chance for survival.

Compost adds nutrients and beneficial microbes but also helps the ball hold water, working like a sponge, keeping seeds wet during the germination process. The technique has gained popularity as a practical way to revegetate degraded soils.

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.