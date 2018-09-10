Learn to Make 'Seed Bombs,' Which Can Bring More Wildflowers to North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Outdoors

Taking a journey through local outdoor adventures

Learn to Make 'Seed Bombs,' Which Can Bring More Wildflowers to North Texas

The term "seed bomb" was then coined in the 1970s during the guerrilla gardening movement

By Daniel Cunningham - Special Contributor to The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago

    G.J. McCarthy/TDMN Staff Photographer
    Sara Roland creates "seed bombs" out of clay, compost and seeds. (G.J. McCarthy/Staff Photographer)

    The seed bomb garden trend has exploded on the North Texas landscape lately. Also called seed balls, seed bombs are seeds encapsulated in compost and clay, which forms a protective barrier, minimizing damage by pest insects, birds or soil-borne diseases. Then when the next heavy rains come, the clay coating disintegrates and ample moisture gives the seeds the best chance for survival.

    Compost adds nutrients and beneficial microbes but also helps the ball hold water, working like a sponge, keeping seeds wet during the germination process. The technique has gained popularity as a practical way to revegetate degraded soils.

