Frisco city council members approved a zoning change Tuesday night that will allow for a housing development unlike anything ever built before in North Texas.

Total Environment, a developer from India, has plans to build a community of high-end homes that feature roofs covered with grass and native plants.

Plans for the development, located on 55 acres of vacant land along Independence Parkway just north of Rolator Road, include 122 houses and a series of walking trails. Only 23 of the 55 acres – less than half – will be built upon.

The houses would be expensive, with price points starting at $900,000.

The land had previously been zoned as agricultural.