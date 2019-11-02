Dallas Gives Away Free Trees, Helping Tornado Recovery

The City of Dallas gave away thousands of free trees Saturday, helping residents still recovering from the October tornado outbreak. (Published Nov. 2, 2019)

The City of Dallas gave away thousands of free trees Saturday, helping residents still recovering from the October tornado outbreak.

Volunteers loaded five varieties of trees into cars, which lined up to get their pick.

"In this particular area that was hit by the storms, twice now, really, a lot of people have lost trees. It's going to be good for them that they can come and replenish," said Jayla Wilkinson, a volunteer for the city's Branch out Dallas program.

Each household received one tree. Volunteers said they were expecting to give out more than 2,000 trees Saturday.

Catie Conlon says she is excited to replace trees destroyed in two huge storms.

"I lost some in June. That's when I signed up for this, and then the tornado. And I was like, well, now I definitely need more trees," she said.

The tree giveaway sits in the shadow of Thomas Jefferson High School, now a pile of rubble and debris.

Bobby Timmer thinks the program will help.

"Driving around through this neighborhood, especially, it's just like a war zone with trees chopped off. To replant them is great," Timmer said.

As crews continue to clean up, the city has partnered with the Texas Trees Foundation to develop an Urban Forest Plan to plant more trees and to preserve and protect healthy existing ones.

