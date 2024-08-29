Friday's Sky-Fever, Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese game is most expensive WNBA game on record

The Chicago Sky will host the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena for one last contest between the Midwest teams this WNBA regular season.

Considering the intense battles between both teams this season, highlighted by All-Star rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, tickets for this contest are expensive. According to TickPick, Friday's game is the most costly WNBA game on record.

The average ticket price of the game is a whopping $334. That's a 16% increase from their June matchup ($287). It's also 159% more expensive than the Sky's average home game purchase price ($59).

The current “get-in” price is now $165, which is 84% more expensive than the “get-in” price of this past season's Chicago Bulls’ home opener ($104). The game's biggest purchase is a three-ticket combination worth $2,460, an average ticket price of $820.

The big game comes on the heels of the Sky unveiling their new mascot, Skye the Lioness. According to the team, the lioness was chosen to “embody strength, feminine power, grace and the courage to overcome obstacles.”

The team’s existing mascot Sky Guy, who debuted in 2006, will continue appearing at games through the end of the season.

In WNBA standings, the Sky currently ranks eighth with 11 wins and 19 losses. The Indiana Fever, in seventh place, has 15 wins and 16 losses.