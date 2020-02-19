crime

Execution Rescheduled for Texas Man Condemned in 15-Year-Old’s Death

A judge has rescheduled the March execution of a San Antonio man

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — A judge has rescheduled the execution set for next month of a San Antonio man condemned for the 1996 gang rape and fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl.

Carlos Trevino, 45, had been set for execution on March 11, but a judge in San Antonio last week moved the execution to June 3 after Trevino's attorneys requested that the previous execution order be withdrawn.

Trevino's attorneys had argued that delays in sending the related paperwork to case parties invalidated the order.

Trevino, a member of the Hermandad de Pistoleros Latinos (Brotherhood of the Latin Gunmen) gang, had recently been released from prison when, according to prosecutors, he sexually assaulted Linda Salinas and stabbed her to death at a San Antonio park on June 9, 1996.

Three others also were convicted in her slaying, but only Trevino received a death sentence.

Trevino's appellate attorneys have argued that his trial lawyers were ineffective because they failed to present evidence that he suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome and was emotionally and physically abused by his mother.

