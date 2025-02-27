One person is in police custody after a break-in Sunday at an Ennis elementary school.

According to the Ennis ISD, a person broke into William B. Travis Elementary School on Sunday, stealing several items and damaging offices.

The school district said a person was taken into custody but did not release additional information about the person or their possible relationship to the school.

The district said janitorial, maintenance, and technology personnel helped clean some of the damage, and the campus opened at its regular time.